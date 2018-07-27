Mission: Impossible - Fallout Cast Exposes the Real Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise truly is as great as he seems.

The cast of Mission: Impossible-Fallout learned firsthand just how impressive the star was throughout the course of their filming. From stopping mid-take to ask extras if they were okay, to expertly maneuvering a helicopter in the mountains, Cruise won over the hearts of the star studded group, including Henry Cavill.

"I am not easily impressed, and I know some people who have done genuinely seriously impressive stuff, and watching Tom do these stunts, especially in the mountains in that helicopter. I just thought, 'Okay I am officially impressed,'" the Superman actor shared.

He added, "This is ridiculous what he is doing. And he learns all these skills for these movies and does them to an elite level. It is remarkable, truly remarkable."