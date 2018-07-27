Mission: Impossible - Fallout Cast Exposes the Real Tom Cruise

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 6:13 PM
Tom Cruise truly is as great as he seems.
The cast of Mission: Impossible-Fallout learned firsthand just how impressive the star was throughout the course of their filming. From stopping mid-take to ask extras if they were okay, to expertly maneuvering a helicopter in the mountains, Cruise won over the hearts of the star studded group, including Henry Cavill.
"I am not easily impressed, and I know some people who have done genuinely seriously impressive stuff, and watching Tom do these stunts, especially in the mountains in that helicopter. I just thought, 'Okay I am officially impressed,'" the Superman actor shared.
He added, "This is ridiculous what he is doing. And he learns all these skills for these movies and does them to an elite level. It is remarkable, truly remarkable."
Aside from being an amazing stuntman, the actors added that he is genuinely a good person, with Angela Bassett saying, "He truly is just incredibly warm, generous, embracing. As soon as he turns to see you he breaks out into this great smile and just welcomes you with a warm smile."
For Rebecca Ferguson, she said the actor has the ability to make you feel like "you are the center of the room."
Simon Pegg on the other hand, just feels uncomfortable. "He compliments you a lot and he looks at you and it gets uncomfortable because you get so much Cruise love on you. People are always so all over on him, so I think he likes to redistribute it," the Brit joked.
The general consensus though is that the Top Gun star is a just a normal guy, despite all the mystery that surrounds him. "He allows himself to be surrounded by a lot of mystique and conjecture and gossip and he just sort of lets it fester and I think that makes people think he is some sort of inhuman kind of thing, but he is just a bloke," Pegg explained.
Fans of the 56-year-old are delighted by his return to the public eye as he travels the world to promote the most recent installment of the franchise.
More recently, he has joined Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious round of Mad Lib Theatre, before crossing the country to join James Corden as he skydived for the first time.
You can see the entire cast in Mission: Impossible-Fallout in theaters everywhere.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?