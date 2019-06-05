Inside Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Festive Bachelor and Bachelorette Party in Miami

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and many members of the Vanderpump Rules cast are living their best lives in Miami this week.

Jax and Brittany are set to say "I do" on June 29 in Lexington, Ky. and the almost-newlyweds decided to ring in their wedding month with a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in one of the best cities for that: Miami.

The happy couple was joined by some of their close friends, including Stassi Shroeder, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Peter Madrigal and Lala Kent. All of the attendees have posted photos and videos from the festive weekend, where some of their activities include boating around Miami and partying it up at nightclubs.

There also seems to be a nautical theme going, which is appropriate given the city they're in. On Tuesday night, the women all dressed up in bridal-looking gear and danced and sang their hearts out while out at a club.

Jax and Brittany's bachelor and bachelorette party is anything but boring!