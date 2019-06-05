Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Take Their Relationship To New Level: They're Instagram Official

Jenna Dewan has found zen in boyfriend Steve Kazee. And now, she's sharing her happiness with the world.

Earlier today, the actress took to Instagram to post an inspirational message wither her nearly six million followers. "To experience peace does not mean that your life is always beautiful," read the note. "It means that you are capable of tapping into a blissful state of mind amidst the normal chaos of a hectic life."

Minutes later, she followed the quote with an example. Posting a picture of her cuddling up to Steve, she wrote, "Speaking of peace…." (Yes, this is their first snap together on social media!)

Jenna—who filed for divorce from Channing Tatum in October—has been dating the Tony Award winner since last year. "She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away," a source previously told E! News. "Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She's hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself."