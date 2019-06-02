Amy Schumer Cuddles Her Baby Boy as She Celebrates Her "Best Birthday Ever"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 11:46 AM
Amy Schumercelebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday and it was her best birthday ever, for a great reason.
The comedienne and actress had received her most precious gift a month earlier; she and husband Chris Fischer's welcomed their first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5.
"Today was the best birthday ever!" Schumer wrote on Instagram on Saturday night, alongside a random photo of people at a party that she found on the Internet. "I'm not in this picture and I don't know these people but it was such a nice birthday."
She later posted a sweet photo of her cuddling her sleeping baby boy in bed while having a snack.
"This s--t is [bananas]," she wrote.
On Sunday morning, she shared on her Instagram Story a selfie showing her lying next to her napping child and husband.
"I recommend this," she wrote.
See Schumer's photos and other pics of her sweetest mommy moments:
The star enjoys some snuggles with her baby boy on her 38th birthday.
"I recommend this," Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story.
The actress and husband Chris Fischer give their son Gene, almost three weeks old, his first bath.
"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" Schumer wrote on Instagram alongside this pumping photo, hours after she was criticized for doing a comedy show, two weeks after her son Gene was born.
"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she captioned this Instagram photo, posted two weeks after the birth of her son.
Schumer shows the not-so-glamourous part of giving birth (difficulty going to the toilet, for one) as everyone coos over her newborn in the hospital, in this photo posted on Mother's Day 2019. Many moms, including celebs such as Jenna Fischer and Snooki, praised the star for keeping it real.
"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy," Schumer wrote alongside this photo. "Women are the s--t. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula."
"I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks," she said. "I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone...All my friends. Friends I've had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to "keep going" or telling me "it will be worth it". Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper."
"New kid, who dis?" Schumer wrote.
Schumer gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5, 2019. A day later, she shared this touching photo of the two with their "royal baby," who was born hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their own first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
