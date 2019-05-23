Teresa Giudice and Daughters Visit Joe Giudice in ICE Custody on His Birthday

BACKGRID
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 23, 2019 12:11 PM
BACKGRID
Joe Giudicegot a sweet birthday present this year.
The famed husband of reality star Teresa Giudice had some well-known visitors on his recent 47th birthday. A source close to the couple confirmed to E! News his reality star wife and their four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, visited him for his special day on Wednesday.
Oldest daughter Gia hinted at the visit when she took to social media to celebrate her father. "Happy birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday to keep going and never stop fighting! you inspire me everyday.. love you so much keep smiling see you soon," she wrote on Instagram.
According to the source, it was the first time they've seen Joe since he has been in ICE custody. "It is a difficult place to visit, from the overall cleanliness to the actual application for a visit to happen. Plus, it is just so far away," the source said.
It was back in March that Joe was released from federal prison after serving time on fraud charges and transferred into federal custody with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while he awaits a decision on whether he will be deported to his native Italy.
On Wednesday, Joe was granted a stay of removal by the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit that, according to a source close to Joe's deportation case, means he is allowed to stay while the court decides if he is going to be deported or allowed to ultimately remain in the United States. "This wasn't necessarily expected. The court could have decided to deport him instead of hearing his case out," the source said. "He is now allowed to remain in the country in the detention center until a judge hears his case."
The first source told E! News the family "is hopeful that the latest stay approval is a good sign Joe has a fighting chance to not get deported," noting 27 former immigration judges filed their motion in support of Joe to not be deported.
"It was a good day all around for Joe's case," the first source said. "And for the stay to be approved on his birthday was really the icing on the cake."
Us Weekly was first to report the news of the family's visit.
