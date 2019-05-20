Did You See the Plastic Water Bottle in the Game of Thrones Finale?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 20, 2019 5:48 AM

Game of Thrones

HBO

At first he suggested a democracy, then he invited plastic water bottles? Warning, Game of Thrones spoilers follow!

In the series finale, "The Iron Throne," Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) is seen at a council featuring the heads of the great houses of the Seven Kingdoms. While discussing who should take the non-existent throne, Sam suggests the people vote for their leader. What a concept! And near his foot is…a plastic water bottle. Yep, there was another gaffe.

It's not as jarringly obvious as the coffee cup that appeared in an earlier episode of the series, but there it is, in all its plastic glory.

Fans on Twitter spotted the bottle and of course weighed in on it and its place in the divisive finale.

Watch

Game of Thrones Stars Reflect on Their Now-Iconic Characters

After the cup was spotted, HBO edited it out of the scene and said, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

But that didn't stop the cast from having some fun with the moment.

"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....[fire emoji] @prideofgypsiesyou so fire you make my hair turn blue," Emilia Clarke posted on Instagram.

Wonder if the cast will poke as much fun with this one or if, you know, they're still emotionally devastated by that finale.

