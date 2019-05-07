A modern coffee cup? On the table in front of Daenerys Targaryen in Winterfell? Perish the thought. HBO certainly did.

The cable channel edited "The Last of the Starks," the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season eight, and removed all traces of the misplaced cup that became a meme on Twitter. So, if you want to see the cup on HBO Now and HBO Go, you're out of luck. But we'll always have screen captures, like the one above. Below, see how the scene looks now.