The Good Place's Jameela Jamil Opens Up About Her Decision to Have an Abortion

Jameela Jamil is speaking up and speaking out.

Following news of Georgia's new abortion ban, The Good Place actress took to Twitter yesterday evening to share a deeply personal experience.

"I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made," the 33-year-old wrote. "Both for me, and for the baby I didn't want, and wasn't ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel."

In a follow-up message, she clarified her original statement. "Ps…this isn't any diss at ALL to foster homes," she said. "I'm in awe of people who take in children in need of a family and a home: but if Georgia becomes inundated with children who are unwanted or unable to be cared for, it will be hard to find great fostering for them all."