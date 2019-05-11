Was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie's Name Inspired by This Boy?

The mystery behind the first name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, continues to spur speculation.

The royal couple welcomed their son on Monday and on Wednesday, they debuted him at a photo call and then revealed his name, seen as an unusual choice as it has never been used by the royal family before. They offered no further details about it. In an interview with New Zealand news service Newshub, also released by the U.K.'s Channel 5 on Saturday, a boy named Archie Somerville-Ryan recalled meeting Meghan and Harry while they were touring his native New Zealand in October.

"Harry asked all of me and my sisters, 'What's your name?' and then we answered back," he said. "And then he said, 'Archie, I like that name'...He said, 'Come on Meghan, look at these guys, these guys want to give you some roses,' because we had roses from our garden. And then he introduced our names and things to Meghan. And then kind of like nodded, sort of, when they said our names."