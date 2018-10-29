Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Picture Perfect During Their Royal Tour of New Zealand

by Anna Von Oehsen | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 2:17 PM

We can't get enough of this photogenic couple—especially with the incredible scenery of New Zealand.

During the second day of their royal tour of New Zealand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's found themselves with a full itinerary and plenty of cute photo ops. The two kicked things off with a visit to Maranui Café for some morning tea and treats. Inside the cafe, Harry and Meghan sat down with local youths to hear about local mental health initiatives. "You're all doing really excellent work," the Duchess praised during the discussion.

A group of students waited outside the shop with hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal couple, and some were lucky enough to get their hands on something sweet. When Meghan saw some of the young ones waiting outside, she made a generous suggestion to share the leftover cakes they did not finish with the schoolchildren. 

From the cafe, the couple hopped on a helicopter to jet to Abel Tasman National Park. Kensington Palace's official Instagram account even shared a photo of the breathtaking views shot by Harry shot himself. When they touched down, they walked along the beach with Ranger Andrew Lamason, who told them about the park's local conservation programs. The two kept dry from the rain walking side by side and cuddled under a single umbrella.

For lunch, Harry and Meghan were scheduled to enjoy a beach barbecue with students, though due to the wet weather, they joined the children under a marquee for a midday meal instead.

To wrap up the evening, the Duke and Duchess returned to Wellington for a Halloween-themed event at Courtenay Creative. Harry and Meghan stuck out from the crowd at the party—not because of their royal status, but because they weren't in costume! Still, the couple looked sharp, with Harry sporting a white button down and a nice jacked while Meghan stunned in a white suit dress.

Check out the gallery below to see more moments from Meghan and Harry's visit to New Zealand and the rest of their royal Invictus Tour.

 

Photos

All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PDA-Packed Moments on the Royal Tour

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

A Perfect Pair

Meghan stuns in a white Maggie Marilyn dress.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand Royal Tour, PDA

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Staying Dry

The royal couple snuggle under an umbrella together to avoid getting wet from the rain as they walk along the beach in New Zealand.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand Royal Tour, PDA

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Morning Tea

The Duke and Duchess walk hand-in-hand along the water to Maraniu Cafe in Wellington, where they are greeted with cheers from a large crowd.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

It's always sunny

Meghan and Harry pay close attention as they put on some stylish sunglasses at the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Down Under"wear"

Prince Harry cracks a smile as a Team Australia athlete asks him to sign his swim trunks. 

Meghan Markle, Pregnant, Prince Harry, Royal Tour, Australia, Kookaburra Kids

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Meeting Kids

The two attend a lunch with Invictus Games athletes, hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. At the event, the two also met kids from the Kookaburra Kids charity, who support children living in families affected by mental illness, and receive a gift.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Nice Ride

Prince Harry and Meghan share a laugh as he navigates a remote-controlled car at the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle, Pregnant, Prince Harry, Sailing, Invictus Games, Royal Tour, Sydney

Chris Jackson/Invictus Games Foundation/PA Wire

Let's Go Sailing

Meghan and Harry watch an Invictus Games sailing race.

Meghan Markle, Pregnant, Prince Harry, Sailing, Invictus Games, Royal Tour, Sydney

Chris Jackson/Invictus Games Foundation/PA Wire

Let's Hug It Out

The Duchess of Sussex gets a hug from a Team USA sailing member right after he embraced Prince Harry with a huge bear hug.

Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Let the Games Begin

Prince Harry speaks at the opening ceremony at the 2018 Invictus Games. During his speech, he praised his wife and their baby. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all," he said.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Australia Royal Tour

Backgrid

Arrived in a Land Down Under

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touch down in Sydney, Australia. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Meghan and Harry watch the festivities.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Kensington Palace/ PRESS ASSOCIATION

Proud Wife

Meghan watches Harry rehearse for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Getting Lei'd

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit South Bondi Beach.

PDA, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Australia, Day 4

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Bondi Beach

The royal couple holds each other close while sitting together on Bondi Beach.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Australia tour

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Parents in Training

The parents-to-be proved their prowess with kids when school-children welcomed them at the airport in Dubbo.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Australia tour

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Stylish Duo

For their second stop in Dubbo, Australia, the Duchess sported a blazer from her friend, Serena Williams, fashion collection. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Daphne Dunne, Sydney Visit 2018, Sydney Visit

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kodak Moment

Prince Harry introduced wife to 98-year-old woman named Daphne Dunne, whom Harry had met during his 2015 and 2017 visits to Australia. 

ESC: Meghan Markle

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royally Stylish

The Duchess modeled a green Brandon Maxwell gown for the afternoon reception.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia, Koala

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Furry Friends

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met a rather unimpressed looking Ruby at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana Butterfly Earrings

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Something Borrowed

In a special nod to the one and only Princess Diana, Meghan wears her late mother-in-law's butterfly earrings. 

Peter Cosgrove, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Toy Kangaroo

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Baby's First Gift

The future parents are overjoyed to receive a stuffed Kangaroo for their bundle of joy on the way.

Meghan Markle, Sydney

Phil Noble/PA Wire

She's Expecting!

Soon after Kensington Palace announced that Meghan is pregnant, she arrives to the Admiralty House wearing a white dress by Australian designer Karen Gee.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sydney

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Hand-in-Hand

Prince Harry and Meghan show a little PDA as they take in the sights of Australia. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sydney

Phil Noble/PA Wire

What a View

Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove stand on the grounds of Admiralty House with their esteemed guests. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games 2018, Instagram

Kensington Palace/Instagram

Let The Games (Almost) Begin

The Royal Couple wave a "Invictus Games Sydney 2018" banner, informing the public of the upcoming events October 20-October 27th. 

The royal duo finish their tour on Oct. 31.

