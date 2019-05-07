Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Reunite at 2019 Met Gala: All the Possible Celebrity Ex Run-Ins

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 7, 2019 8:02 AM
Manhattan might be the Big Apple, but as some Met Gala guests may have learned on Monday night, it really is a small world.
As is always the case with one of fashion's biggest nights, the annual gala attracts stars from every corner of Hollywood, from runway pros to tech entrepreneurs, acclaimed designers and musical mavens—and typically even an ex or two.
Such was the case this Monday night when the stars aligned inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, including for this year's co-chair Harry Styles and his rumored ex Kendall Jenner, who were spotted chatting at the ball.
Judging by the photo, there was no shortage of smiles between the reality star and singer. As fans may recall, the two fueled romance rumors on and off for years with dinners and vacationing together and seemingly have kept up a friendship since.
Since Jenner has more recently been linked to NBA pro Ben Simmons, this looks more like an amicable meet up between pals. According to a source, Styles and Jenner later co-hosted a private after-party at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea, attended by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa and more.
After the gala, more stars kept the celebrations going at a handful of other after-parties, where the possibility of running into an ex remained, particularly for Alexa Chung and Alexander Skarsgård as well as Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Rita Ora.
BFA
Alexa and Alexander, the longtime pair who called it quits in 2017, could have perhaps crossed paths inside Gucci's Met Gala after-party, which they both attended. After all, they seemed to be on friendly terms when they were spotted together last March.
Backgrid/Getty Images
Meanwhile, over at the Standard Hotel Met Gala after-party, Garfield, Stone and Ora were also snapped arriving to the soirée with their own pals, meaning the actor was most likely in the same room at the same time with his longtime former girlfriend, Stone, and more recently rumored flame, Ora.
Whatever the case, it seems like everything went seamlessly for fashion's biggest—and boldest—night, potential ex reunions and all.
