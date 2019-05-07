Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Reunite at 2019 Met Gala: All the Possible Celebrity Ex Run-Ins

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 7, 2019 8:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Manhattan might be the Big Apple, but as some Met Gala guests may have learned on Monday night, it really is a small world. 

As is always the case with one of fashion's biggest nights, the annual gala attracts stars from every corner of Hollywood, from runway pros to tech entrepreneurs, acclaimed designers and musical mavens—and typically even an ex or two. 

Such was the case this Monday night when the stars aligned inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, including for this year's co-chair Harry Styles and his rumored ex Kendall Jenner, who were spotted chatting at the ball. 

Judging by the photo, there was no shortage of smiles between the reality star and singer. As fans may recall, the two fueled romance rumors on and off for years with dinners and vacationing together and seemingly have kept up a friendship since.  

Photos

2019 Met Gala After-Party Photos

Since Jenner has more recently been linked to NBA pro Ben Simmons, this looks more like an amicable meet up between pals. 

After the gala, the stars kept the celebrations going at a handful of after-parties, where the possibility of running into an ex remained, particularly for Alexa Chung and Alexander Skarsgård as well as Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Rita Ora

Alexa Chung, Alexander Skarsgard, Celeb exes reunite at the Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

BFA

Alexa and Alexander, the longtime pair who called it quits in 2017, could have perhaps crossed paths inside Gucci's Met Gala after-party, which they both attended. After all, they seemed to be on friendly terms when they were spotted together last March. 

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rita Ora, Celeb exes reunite at the Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Backgrid/Getty Images

Meanwhile, over at the Standard Hotel Met Gala after-party, Garfield, Stone and Ora were also snapped arriving to the soirée with their own pals, meaning the actor was most likely in the same room at the same time with his longtime former girlfriend, Stone, and more recently rumored flame, Ora. 

Whatever the case, it seems like everything went seamlessly for fashion's biggest—and boldest—night, potential ex reunions and all. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Harry Styles , Alexa Chung , Alexander Skarsgard , Andrew Garfield , Rita Ora , Emma Stone , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Lights, Camera, Fashion! Which Celeb Rocked the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet?

Game of Thrones

Say Goodbye to the Game of Thrones Coffee Cup—HBO Removes Meme'd Error

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Met Gala 2019 After-Parties: All the Looks You Didn't See on the Red Carpet

Game of Thrones

Nathalie Emmanuel Pens Emotional Tribute to Game of Thrones and Her "Life-Changing Part"

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's New Trailer Has Half-Naked Men, Plenty of Tears and an "Evil Pathological Liar"

Bella Hadid, Katy Perry, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

All of the 2019 Met Gala's Best Candid Moments: Selfies, PDA and So Much More

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, New York Minute

15 Surprising Facts About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's New York Minute

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.