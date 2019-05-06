Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala: Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and More!

Lights, camera, fashion!

The Super Bowl of the fashion world is upon us which means, the 2019 Met Gala is officially underway. On Monday night, the most fashionable celebrities arrived one after the other at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for a night dedicated to fashion, design and art.

Over the years there have been a lot of memorable looks including, Rihanna's Pope-inspired silver frock by Comme des Garçons from 2018 and that's why we've been counting down to this day all year long.

This year the theme for the legendary event is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and boy did the stars take the theme and run with it.

Co-chair Lady Gaga was a major standout when it comes to this year's red carpet and we're completely obsessed with each of her looks.

Gaga kicked off the red carpet in a Brandon Maxwell hot pink gown before changing into a black gown by the designer with an umbrella accessory and then followed it up with two more fierce looks before moving down the carpet.