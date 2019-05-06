EXCLUSIVE!

Celine Dion Was Actually Prepared to ''Camp'' Out at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Confused by this year's Met Gala theme? You're not alone. 

Céline Dion confessed to E!'s Zuri Hall on the red carpet that when tasked with dressing to tonight's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," she was willing and able to pitch a tent and roast s'mores with fellow attendees. 

"At first I was a little bit confused when I heard 'Camp,'" the music icon shared exclusively "I thought it meant 'camping.' We're going camping! We're going to be at the Met and everyone is going to stay and sleep all night together. But, no."

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Sadly, Celine had to ditch her camping gear for a more extravagant ensemble, which—no surprise here—was an immediate showstopper. 

Celine Dion, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the silver one-piece weighed in at a staggering 22-pounds, included 18 panels of hand-beaded embroidery and took 3,000 hours to create. 

As Dion described, "The sole inspiration was everybody who was part of it, put their hearts into it. It was to try to make something magical and I think it's happening tonight. I feel amazing. I don't want to take it off. I'm going to go to bed with it tonight."

And we don't blame her one bit! 

Enjoy the evening, Celine!

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Céline Dion , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style Collective , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Serena Williams, Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala,

2019 Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Met Gala, Exclusives

Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

See All of the Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Aquaria Rocks Functional, Active Talon Gloves

Rachel Brosnahan Brings "Mrs. Maisel" to the 2019 Met Gala

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.