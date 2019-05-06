Meghan Markle Gives Birth: Look Back at Her Pregnancy Style

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 6, 2019 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

REX/Shutterstock; PA Wire; Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child!

The Palace announced on Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a baby boy.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526 hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3 oz," the Palace revealed. "The Duke was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Of course, the proud father was over the moon.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy," Harry said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Prince William also congratulated the pair on the happy news. 

The announcement came shortly after the Palace announced the royal had gone into labor. Many suspected Meghan had been overdue. Still, royal admirers also had a feeling the baby's arrival was near after the Duke of Sussex postponed his scheduled trip to Amsterdam. However, the royals have primarily kept their plans surrounding the birth in secret
 
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the Palace stated. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family." 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

It's hard to believe it's been six months since the couple announced the pregnancy news during their first royal tour as a married couple. 

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace, their former royal household, announced at the time. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." 

Over the course of her pregnancy, royal admirers watched the duchess serve up some serious style.

To look back at some of her best pregnancy looks, check out the gallery above:

Welcome to the royal family, little one!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Royal Baby , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Met Gala

Here's Why Relatively Nat & Liv's Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Can't Wait for the 2019 Met Gala

Met Gala: Nat and Liv's Take on Fashion's Biggest Night

Blake Lively, 2010, 2018, MET Gala

See Blake Lively's Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Donatella Versace, 1999 Met Gala

Look Back at the Biggest Stars of the 1999 Met Gala

Donatella Versace, 1999 Met Gala

Insects, Feathers & Thongs: See the Craziest Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Princess Diana, 1995 MET Gala

15 Unforgettable Met Gala Moments To Get You Excited for the First Monday in May

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala

See All of Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.