Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Boyfriend Actually Attended Her Wedding to Roger Mathews

Fate has a funny way of connecting people.

It looks like Jenni "JWoww" Farley was always destined to be with Zack Clayton Carpinello, it just took awhile to get there. As E! News previously reported, the pair met many years back, when Jenni was friends with Clayton's sister. Of course, things were strictly friendly as he was her friend's brother and Jenni was still dating Roger Mathews, who she would eventually marry in 2015. Oddly enough, the 24-year-old was in attendance at the celebrations with his sister. In 2016, Zack shared a throwback photo of the reception, which he said was "amazing," and wished Jenni and Roger a happy anniversary.

But in September 2018, the reality star filed for divorce from Mathews, which has led to a bit of a sticky breakup.

It took some time —nearly seven months — but Jenni eventually moved on from her marriage of three years. And Zack was the lucky guy who caught her eye.