4 Awkward Moments From the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 2, 2019 6:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

It was a night to remember at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

There was a lot going on inside the MGM Grand Arena on Wednesday night as the annual show kicked off once again with host Kelly Clarkson. As can be expected with every year of the musical ceremony, this one was just as star-studded as superstars like MadonnaMariah Careyand Taylor Swiftlit up the stage with unforgettable performances (holograms, anyone?!). 

Plenty of famed performers also went home with coveted statues, including Drake, who dethroned Swift and went home as the new artist with the most Billboard Music Awards ever.  

Photos

The Most Outrageous Looks at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Needless to say, the show was unforgettable for a variety of reasons, including the ones that probably weren't planned. From impromptu tissue throws to a hat mishap, here were the awards' most awkward moments. 

1. A Throw of a Hat

Paula Abdul wrapped up the ceremony with a musical bang as she performed all of her famous hits to close out the show. However, in one quick moment the internet did not fail to catch, she threw her hat and it accidentally hit Julianne Hough in the neck. Judging by the dancer's reaction, she didn't expect it either, but played it off like a pro. 

2. Tissue Toss

When Mariah Carey appeared on stage to accept the Icon Award after a standout medley performance, she had to dry some tears first. However, before she addressed the packed arena, she needed to get rid of the tissue in her hand, so...she just tossed it, sparking some laughs before she delivered a touching speech. When you're the Icon, you do what you want. 

3. Spoiler Alert!

Apparently, the Billboard Music Awards' Twitter feed was one step ahead of the show. According to Time, the account tweeted out the winner for "Top Artist" (which ended up being Drake) while Clarkson was reading the nominees. 

 

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Chris Haston/NBC

4. Cardi B to the Rescue

When Maroon 5 was announced as the winner for "Top Hot 100 Song" for "Girls Like You," it soon became clear they weren't in the room to accept. Fortunately, their famous collaborator Cardi B was in the front row and able to take it over from there. "Well, Maroon 5 ain't here, but I am!" she shouted into the mic in signature Cardi style. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Beckham Family

See David Beckham's Sweetest Family Moments & Prepare for Serious Life Envy

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding, Instagram

All the Details on Sophie Turner's Wedding Look at Her and Joe Jonas' Surprise Ceremony

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Palace Says Meghan Markle Hasn't Given Birth—But the Internet Isn't Convinced

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Not Let "Fear and Anxiety Win"

Emma Roberts, Busy Tonight

Emma Roberts Defends Her Real-Life Doll Obsession on Busy Tonight: ''The New Cat Lady is Doll Lady!''

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Which Celebrity Set the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet on Fire With Their Style? Vote Now!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Look Back at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Road to Marriage

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.