What happens when the Queen of Pop joins forces with Latin music's biggest star? You get a jaw-dropping performance worthy of its own special.

Madonna and Maluma showed up and showed out at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The two graced the stage and performed their new single, "Medellín," which is straight off the 60-year-old icon's forthcoming album, Madame X.

Similar to their over-the-top music video (which gives off a Moulin Rouge vibe and exudes a Spanish flair), the two superstars pulled out all the stops for the star-studded ceremony with ornate ensembles, wildly audacious sets and more.

Viewers and audience members alike were in awe when several holograms of Madonna appeared onstage to perform with the duo.