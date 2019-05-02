4 Awkward Moments From the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
It was a night to remember at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
There was a lot going on inside the MGM Grand Arena on Wednesday night as the annual show kicked off once again with host Kelly Clarkson. As can be expected with every year of the musical ceremony, this one was just as star-studded as superstars like Madonna, Mariah Careyand Taylor Swiftlit up the stage with unforgettable performances (holograms, anyone?!).
Plenty of famed performers also went home with coveted statues, including Drake, who dethroned Swift and went home as the new artist with the most Billboard Music Awards ever.
Needless to say, the show was unforgettable for a variety of reasons, including the ones that probably weren't planned. From impromptu tissue throws to a hat mishap, here were the awards' most awkward moments.
1. A Throw of a Hat
Paula Abdul wrapped up the ceremony with a musical bang as she performed all of her famous hits to close out the show. However, in one quick moment the internet did not fail to catch, she threw her hat and it accidentally hit Julianne Hough in the neck. Judging by the dancer's reaction, she didn't expect it either, but played it off like a pro.
2. Tissue Toss
When Mariah Carey appeared on stage to accept the Icon Award after a standout medley performance, she had to dry some tears first. However, before she addressed the packed arena, she needed to get rid of the tissue in her hand, so...she just tossed it, sparking some laughs before she delivered a touching speech. When you're the Icon, you do what you want.
3. Spoiler Alert!
Apparently, the Billboard Music Awards' Twitter feed was one step ahead of the show. According to Time, the account tweeted out the winner for "Top Artist" (which ended up being Drake) while Clarkson was reading the nominees.
4. Tay vs. Bey?
Taylor Swift kicked off the show in colorful style as she serenaded the crowd alongside Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie with her new single, "ME!" The performance began with marching band drummers donning pink costumes, which for some online seemed reminiscent or even stolen from Beyoncé's pivotal 2018 Coachella performance. As was recently highlighted in her Netflix documentary, Homecoming, a marching band was the backbone of her jaw-dropping routine. While some called out Swift with the comparison, others defended Tay, arguing neither star was the first to ever use a marching band for a performance.
