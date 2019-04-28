Prince Harry Returns to London Marathon Amid Meghan Markle Baby Birth Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are almost at the baby finish line, as an announcement on the birth of their first child is due any day.

For now, it's time to congratulate some other runners; Harry traveled to London on Sunday to hand out medals to participants of the 2019 London Marathon. The duke typically attends the annual event, although it was unclear if he would attend this year's due to Meghan's pregnancy.

A photo of him with runners and a message was posted on his and Meghan's SussexRoyal Instagram account.

"Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners," the post read. "The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing. These runners not only set a goal for themselves personally and emotionally, but the majority of runners choose to raise money for charity. It's the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others."