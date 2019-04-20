Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over Working With Donald Trump

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 4:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Donald Trump/Twitter

Kim Kardashian has heard people's criticism of her working with Donald Trump and she doesn't care about it, because she wants to save lives.

Last June, the Republican U.S. leader, who is deeply unpopular in her home state of California, commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, who had been serving time in prison since 1996 for a first-time drug offense. He granted her clemency after Kardashian lobbied and met with him at the White House. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later met Johnson after she was released on parole. 

Kardashian, who recently announced that she is studying to become a lawyer, has continued to push for criminal justice reform. She has maintained a relationship with the White House and is working with officials to try to obtain more clemencies.

"So many people have would say to me, 'Don't go to the White House, your career will be over. Don't go there,' and I just kinda weighed the decision where it was like, to save a life, or to get maybe bad tweets about me or a bad news story for a few days," she said on CNN's Van Jones Show in an interview airing on Saturday. "I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don't care."

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Many fans have contacted Kardashian, one of the most popular stars in the world with more than 135 million Instagram followers, to get her to try to use her celebrity to bring more political change. She told Van Jones that people write her "every time there is an issue going on in the White House, which is pretty often."

"I think that people, I see on Twitter people writing me all the time, 'Kim, do something, do this, do that,' and I have been very honest with the administration," she said. "I have been very honest with everyone, from Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka [Trump], to everyone in the White House about how I feel about immigration in particular and we've had the conversations."

"The reality is, I can't do everything," she continued. "I'm not in that position and if I can change people's lives in a different area, I have to focus on that and I have definitely voiced my opinion on other things and requested things in other areas."

Last year, Kardashian told Jones in a CNN interview, when asked about the skepticism over the reason for her meeting with Trump, "I have kids and why would I spend my time away from my kids...for a PR stunt? To a lot of people, it was a risky move to take, going. If there was a possibility that it could have hurt my brand, I mean, I wouldn't take that kind of PR risk."

Jones noted at the time that people may think that Trump "used" her as a political pawn and that their meeting could be seen as her endorsing him.

"I think Kanye's already given him legitimacy in that way," she said, referencing husband Kanye West's support for the president, who he has also met at the White House. "So I don't think I would be used, and at the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. So I don't think like, what could he really use me for?"

"When I got the meeting, I knew there would be tons of backlash, I knew people wouldn't understand it," Kim told Jones. "And at that point, I had to make a decision that this was bigger than me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Donald Trump , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Politics , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Ariana Grande Posts Quote About Depression Days After Opening Up About Her "Headspace"

Vanessa Grimaldi, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Nick Viall

Vanessa Grimaldi Sobs Over Not Being Invited to Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's Wedding

Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Danny Amendola Speaks Out Again After NSFW Rant About Olivia Culpo

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Justin Bieber Makes Cheeky Comment About Hailey Bieber's Body

John Singleton

John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett's Brother JoJo Asks After Alleged Attack Case: What If He Is Telling the Truth?

Kate Hudson, Sons, Ryder, Bingham, Daughter, Rani Rose, Kids, Children

Kate Hudson Celebrates 40th Birthday With Her 3 Kids and a Whole Lotta Stars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.