Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over Working With Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian has heard people's criticism of her working with Donald Trump and she doesn't care about it, because she wants to save lives.

Last June, the Republican U.S. leader, who is deeply unpopular in her home state of California, commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, who had been serving time in prison since 1996 for a first-time drug offense. He granted her clemency after Kardashian lobbied and met with him at the White House. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later met Johnson after she was released on parole.

Kardashian, who recently announced that she is studying to become a lawyer, has continued to push for criminal justice reform. She has maintained a relationship with the White House and is working with officials to try to obtain more clemencies.

"So many people have would say to me, 'Don't go to the White House, your career will be over. Don't go there,' and I just kinda weighed the decision where it was like, to save a life, or to get maybe bad tweets about me or a bad news story for a few days," she said on CNN's Van Jones Show in an interview airing on Saturday. "I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don't care."