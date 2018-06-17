Kim Kardashian to Run for President? "Never Say Never"

Kanye West may have some surprise competition if he runs for president...from his wife!

During a recent interview on CNN's Van Jones Show, which aired on Saturday, Kim Kardashian was asked if she would ever run herself.

"Oh, I don't think that's even on my mind," she began.

"Trump's president," Van Jones pointed out. "It could happen."

"I know," Kim replied. "That's why Kanye loves him—it's the idea that anything can happen."

Yeezy has occasionally stated his intention to run for president himself. A month after the 2016 election, Kanye had a friendly meeting with the U.S. leader at Trump Tower in New York. This past April, Yeezy posted a series of pro-Trump tweets.

"I guess never say never, but that's not going to be like a 'Kim's running!' That's not where I'm, what I'm going for," Kim said. "I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who had been serving time since 1996 for a first-time drug offense, after Kim personally lobbied and met with the U.S. leader at the White House. Kim met Alice after she was released from prison on parole.