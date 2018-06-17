Kim Kardashian to Run for President? "Never Say Never"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 9:39 AM
Kanye West may have some surprise competition if he runs for president...from his wife!
During a recent interview on CNN's Van Jones Show, which aired on Saturday, Kim Kardashian was asked if she would ever run herself.
"Oh, I don't think that's even on my mind," she began.
"Trump's president," Van Jones pointed out. "It could happen."
"I know," Kim replied. "That's why Kanye loves him—it's the idea that anything can happen."
Yeezy has occasionally stated his intention to run for president himself. A month after the 2016 election, Kanye had a friendly meeting with the U.S. leader at Trump Tower in New York. This past April, Yeezy posted a series of pro-Trump tweets.
"I guess never say never, but that's not going to be like a 'Kim's running!' That's not where I'm, what I'm going for," Kim said. "I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who had been serving time since 1996 for a first-time drug offense, after Kim personally lobbied and met with the U.S. leader at the White House. Kim met Alice after she was released from prison on parole.
Turner Broadcasting System
Kim, who had previously met Trump a few times before he was elected President in 2016, said he greeted her with a hug at their meeting.
"We sat down and he was like, 'OK, so what's going on?' He said, 'Well, what are we here for?' And I said, 'I'm here because I really want to know why did you kick Khloe Kardashian off The Apprentice?" Kim joked. "It was a laugh and it was funny and then we got into business."
"He felt it, he was compassionate. He was sympathetic to her. He said, 'This is a really long time that she's been in here. This just isn't fair.' He knew that this was the right thing to do," Kim said. "And he said that from the start….He knew it was the right thing to do and he said that and he was really honest with it and he wanted to make it happen."
Donald Trump/Twitter
Many people who disapprove of Trump's policies say he used Kim for publicity and that her meeting him gave him legitimacy and could be seen as an endorsement.
"I don't think I would be used," she said. "At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. So I don't think, like what could he really use me for?"
Kanye, she said, had "already given him legitimacy."
"When I got the meeting, I knew there would be tons of backlash, I knew people wouldn't understand it," Kim told Jones. "And at that point, I had to make a decision that this was bigger than me."
