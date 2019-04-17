Abby Lee Miller Reveals Spinal Surgery Scar in Harrowing Message About Her Cancer Journey

Abby Lee Miller is continuing her fight against Burkitt Lymphoma.

The Dance Moms star is revealing the lengthy scar she received after undergoing spinal surgery one year ago. In a candid photo of herself, the dance instructor's bare back faces the camera as she looks over her shoulder into the camera lens. "One year ago today — I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma," she explains.

As a result of this discovery, the reality star says she endured ten rounds of chemotherapy. The 52-year-old adds, "Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go."

But her recovery plan went beyond chemotherapy. Over the course of the following months, Abby says she "struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl." She currently uses a wheelchair to get around, but shares that "maybe with a miracle someday I'll walk."