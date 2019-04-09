What Katy Perry and Chris Martin Taught Dua Lipa About Handling Haters

Need some good advice? Just ask Katy Perry.

Dua Lipa shared the words of wisdom she received from the American Idol judge on dealing with trolls in the May 2019 issue of Elle.

When it comes to online haters, the "New Rules" singer has faced her fair share—especially in the United States.

"They're brutal. The trolls stateside are the worst," she told the magazine. "When I was starting out, I never remember feeling hate. Then things got big, and I felt this weird expectation of being Beyoncé already. Everything you're doing gets looked at under a magnifying glass. People want to stunt your growth. They scrutinize you and tell you what you should look like or what you should do or ask why did you cut your hair? You constantly live in fear of not being good enough."

Even though the Grammy winner knows she has to be "really strong," it's not always easy.

"We're in this age of ‘Feminism! You should be supporting each other!' But it's the same people who are saying that who are also bringing women down online," she continued. "And it's the same people who speak about mental health who are also bullying others. Twitter is super-toxic. I find myself having to take time off to be able to be creative. Don't get me wrong, I have amazing fans and I get really nice comments, but you always think about the one bad one."