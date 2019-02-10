You Gotta See Dua Lipa's Priceless Reaction to Winning Her First Grammy

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:37 PM

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is officially a Grammy award winner!

The Brit won the Best Dance Recording award for the song "Electricity" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which marks her first win from the Recording Academy.

Unfortunately, the singer was unable to accept the honor in person since she was getting ready to take the stage at the Staples Center, but she gave fans a peek at her reaction in a hilariously candid video shared to Twitter. Her response to the win? "WHAT THE F--KKKKK" 

Her friends and family cheered on the star as she shouted and danced upon hearing the impressive news. To make the moment even funnier, Dua was wearing a robe and had yet to get ready for the red carpet!

While it is safe to say she was overjoyed by the news, she wasn't exactly surprised. On Twitter she joked that her song "Electricity" is "that bitch."

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old was brought to tears by the major accomplishment. "I can't believe i'm crying before the red carpettttt," she joked on Twitter. "My bloodshot eyes gonna match that carpet for sureeeeee."

Dua Lipa shares the award with Silk CityDiplo and Mark Ronson.

Congratulations to the musicians on their win!

To see the full list of tonight's winners, which will be updated throughout the evening, click here!

