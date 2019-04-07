North West Performs and Steals the Show at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Following in dad's footsteps? North West is slowly becoming the breakout star of Kanye West's popular spiritual and musical Sunday Services.

Her mom Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story a video of the 5-year-old girl, the couple's eldest of their three children, joining her father and the gospel choir and musicians onstage as they performed a rendition of Stevie Wonder's hit 1977 song "As," also made famous in 1999 as a duet by the late George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

Wearing a bright orange shirt and matching pants, North appeared very comfortable on stage and held the microphone like a pro as her proud dad danced while sitting behind her near the other performers. It is unclear if her mic was switched on, but she looked like she was having a blast regardless.