Kanye West will make it to Coachella 2019 after all, and this time, he's making it spiritual.

In January, there were multiple reports that the rapper was in talks to be a headliner at the Indio, California festival but that negotiations fell through over disagreements over the stage. Other main performers, such as Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino, were later announced.

But on Sunday, Kanye revealed that he is bringing his Sunday Service, previously an exclusive celebrity-favorite event, to the festival on Easter Sunday, April 21, at sunrise, on the event's second weekend. He happily made the announcement on what appeared to be a privately chartered plane and at a recent Sunday Service.

Over the past few months, Kanye has led a musical Sunday Service in the hills of Calabasas, not far from his and wife Kim Kardashian's home. The production features a gospel choir and other performances, and a whole lotta dancing. Many celebrities, such as Orlando Bloom and fiancé Katy Perry, have attended the services.