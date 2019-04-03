Kim Kardashian Dishes on Kanye West's Sunday Services

As Kanye West's Sunday Services grow more popular each week, Kim Kardashian is opening up about the "healing experience."

In recent months, stars like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been spotted joining the Kardashian-West family for the services in Calabasas, Calif. According to social media posts from attendees, including Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the invite-only services include a gospel choir and are very music-driven. Kim has also posted several videos of daughters North West and Chicago West dancing at the Sunday event. And, just days ago, it was revealed that Kanye will be bringing his Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter.

"I'm really excited for Kanye to perform [at] Coachella. I've never been," Kim recently shared with Elle.com. "I'm so excited to be a part of it for the first time. And [the church], it's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."