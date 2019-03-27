Phaedra Parks' Ex Apollo Nida Gets Prison Sentenced Reduced by 1 Year

Apollo Nida's prison sentence is coming to a sooner end.

Back in July 2014, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks' ex was sentenced to eight years in prison on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. According to a new judgment by United States District Judge Charles Pannell, Jr. filed on Tuesday, Nida's sentence was reduced to 84 months "with credit to be given by the Bureau of prisons for all time served," a year less than the previous 96-month sentence.

According to the court document obtained by E! News, "all other terms of the sentence imposed by this court on July 8, 2014 shall remain unaffected by this order."