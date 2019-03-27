Phaedra Parks' Ex Apollo Nida Gets Prison Sentenced Reduced by 1 Year

Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Apollo Nida's prison sentence is coming to a sooner end.
Back in July 2014, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks' ex was sentenced to eight years in prison on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. According to a new judgment by United States District Judge Charles Pannell, Jr. filed on Tuesday, Nida's sentence was reduced to 84 months "with credit to be given by the Bureau of prisons for all time served," a year less than the previous 96-month sentence.
According to the court document obtained by E! News, "all other terms of the sentence imposed by this court on July 8, 2014 shall remain unaffected by this order."
He pleaded guilty nearly five years ago in May 2014 after he was charged with being in a four-year scheme involving bank, mail and wire fraud and ID theft of more than 50 people.
"This defendant participated in a sweeping fraud scheme that exploited many segments of the financial system, including phony claims submitted to federal and state agencies, loans secured by vehicles, and even basic identity theft associated with stolen checks," United States Attorney Sally Quillian Yates said in a statement at the time of his plea.
"On behalf of my client Apollo, right now he feels remorse," Nida's attorney Thomas D. Bever told E! News after his sentencing. "He thought the judge was fair, and accepts his sentence, although he was hoping it would be less. Apollo is elated that this proceeding is past him and is no longer handing over his head. It meant everything to him that his mother and brother spoke on his behalf. He's OK, and will get through this."
Parks, who has two children with him, filed for divorce from Nida in October 2014. After a long and messy process, they reportedly settled the split in 2017.