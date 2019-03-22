Porsha Williams Gives Birth to Her First Child

Porsha Williams is a mom!

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to her and fiancé Dennis McKinley's first child, a baby girl, on Friday.

The couple's daughter was born at 1:36 p.m., weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measures 20 inches long, according to People.

"What a time to be alive!" Porsha and Dennis said in a joint statement to the magazine. "Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn't have imagined a more magical moment! Can't thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it's been a fantastic journey."

Her sister Lauren Williams posted on Instagram a photo of her and Porsha in her hospital room, as well as a screenshot of a text message exchange with Dennis. He wrote, "She's here." She responded, "Omggg" and "Lemme see!!!!!!!"