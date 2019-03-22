Porsha Williams Gives Birth to Her First Child

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 12:34 PM
Porsha Williams is a mom!
The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to her and fiancé Dennis McKinley's first child, a baby girl, on Friday.
The couple's daughter was born at 1:36 p.m., weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measures 20 inches long, according to People.
"What a time to be alive!" Porsha and Dennis said in a joint statement to the magazine. "Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn't have imagined a more magical moment! Can't thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it's been a fantastic journey."
Her sister Lauren Williams posted on Instagram a photo of her and Porsha in her hospital room, as well as a screenshot of a text message exchange with Dennis. He wrote, "She's here." She responded, "Omggg" and "Lemme see!!!!!!!"
Dennis had earlier posted a photo of him and Porsha sitting on her hospital bed.
"It's going down! BASEMENT #MEETtheMcKinleys #BabyPJ #MILFSeason #Grateful," he wrote.
"Congratulations @Porsha4real on your baby! I hope to make a Love Connection for a Ben!," tweeted Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host Andy Cohen, who last month welcomed his own first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate.
It’s going down! BASEMENT #MEETtheMcKinleys #BabyPJ #MILFSeason #Grateful ❤️🙏🏾
Porsha had announced in September that she was pregnant with her and Dennis' first child together, six years after she suffered a miscarriage.
Two weeks later, she revealed that she and Dennis are engaged, and showcased a more than $750,00 diamond engagement ring.
"I said yes!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Matter of fact I said HELL YESSSS lol !! Love you baby #DM I'm ready for the rest of our life."
In October, Porsha revealed their baby is a girl. She started referring to her child as PJ.
In May, Porsha and Dennis celebrated their upcoming arrival at an elegant baby shower with friends, including her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Kenya Moore.
