Porsha Williams Gives Birth to Her First Child

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 12:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Porsha Williams is a mom!

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to her and fiancé Dennis McKinley's first child, a baby girl, on Friday.

The couple's daughter was born at 1:36 p.m., weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measures 20 inches long, according to People.

"What a time to be alive!" Porsha and Dennis said in a joint statement to the magazine. "Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn't have imagined a more magical moment! Can't thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it's been a fantastic journey."

Her sister Lauren Williams posted on Instagram a photo of her and Porsha in her hospital room, as well as a screenshot of a text message exchange with Dennis. He wrote, "She's here." She responded, "Omggg" and "Lemme see!!!!!!!"

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Dennis had earlier posted a photo of him and Porsha sitting on her hospital bed.

"It's going down! BASEMENT #MEETtheMcKinleys #BabyPJ #MILFSeason #Grateful," he wrote.

 

"Congratulations @Porsha4real on your baby! I hope to make a Love Connection for a Ben!," tweeted Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host Andy Cohen, who last month welcomed his own first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate.

Porsha had announced in September that she was pregnant with her and Dennis' first child together, six years after she suffered a miscarriage.

Two weeks later, she revealed that she and Dennis are engaged, and showcased a more than $750,00 diamond engagement ring.

"I said yes!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Matter of fact I said HELL YESSSS lol !! Love you baby #DM I'm ready for the rest of our life."

In October, Porsha revealed their baby is a girl. She started referring to her child as PJ.

Lauren Williams, Sister, Porsha Williams, Instagram

Instagram / Lauren Williams

In May, Porsha and Dennis celebrated their upcoming arrival at an elegant baby shower with friends, including her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Kenya Moore.

Porsha Williams, Baby Shower, Dennis McKinley

Stanlo Photography

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Porsha Williams , Babies , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kate Beckinsale Wipes Instagram Profile Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's 40th Birthday With Sexy Photo Tribute

Why BTS Is About to Have Their Biggest Month Ever in 2019

Michelle Pfeiffer, Batman Returns, Catwoman

Michelle Pfeiffer Recovers Her Catwoman Whip 27 Years After Batman Returns

Selena Gomez, Birthdays

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her BFF's Birthday With a Pretty in Pink Party

MIke Fisher

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Celebrates Becoming an American Citizen

Amy Poehler, Parks and Rec

Amy Poehler: We Need Parks and Rec's Leslie Knope Back "Badly"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.