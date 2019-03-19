Why Gemma Chan's Crazy Good Year Is Only Just Beginning

In the past 12 months, everything has changed for Gemma Chan.

For starters, the actress became a household name thanks to her role as Astrid in Crazy Rich Asians. And after portraying a socialite with a heart of gold, Gemma became an award show favorite with appearances at all the big ceremonies including the 2019 Oscars and 2019 Golden Globes.

This week, Allure decided to make the 36-year-old its April cover girl. And despite her notoriety and performances in front of the camera, Gemma swears she's "quite shy."

"In a new social situation, I'd much rather sit back and let other people talk first," she shared with the publication. "I prefer to listen and, I suppose, get the measure of people before I necessarily give them all of me."

The personality trait is likely one of the many reasons fans around the world can't help but celebrate Gemma's incredible year. In a town where many stars acknowledge their status, this star still doesn't see herself as a "celebrity."