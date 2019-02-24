EXCLUSIVE!

Gemma Chan Reveals How She Feels About All the Crazy Rich Asians Fame at 2019 Oscars

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:12 PM

Gemma Chan is perfect in pink.

The Crazy Rich Asians star looks drop dead gorgeous at the 2019 Oscars in a bright pink gown from Valentino, which she perfectly compliments with Bulgari diamond earrings. And, the best part of the gown by far is the fact that it has pockets! 

Nothing less than is expected from the star, who has some of the best red carpet looks in history. But Gemma went especially all out for the Oscars since it is her very first time attending the prestigious awards show. "It's quite surreal. It's my first time here — I'm really excited," she gushed to E! News' Giuliana Rancic

Even after the massive success Crazy Rich Asians has had in the past year, Gemma said that the glitz and glamour of it all "still doesn't feel real."

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Luckily, the star has her cast mates by her side to hang out with during the star-studded show. 

And, earlier in the evening, her co-star Henry Goldingtold Giuliana he has watched their film maybe 15 times since filming. However, Gemma has yet to beat Henry's record, since she has seen it only about five times. "Oh, Henry," she joked.

To see Gemma in action, make sure you catch her in Captain Marvel, which premieres on International Women's Day.

To see who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

