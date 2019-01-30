Gemma Chan Is Slightly In Denial About Her Own Celebrity

While 2019 may just be starting, we think it's safe to say that this will be British Chinese actress Gemma Chan's year.

After the high of last year's hit rom-com movie Crazy Rich Asians, the actress has found herself in the spotlight with numerous fashion hits on the red carpet, not to mention her attention-grabbing roles in movies such as Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite alongside Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman, as well as a role in this year's hotly anticipated Captain Marvel movie, which stars Brie Larson.

Closer to home, the Asian beauty is the new cover star of Esquire Singapore's February 2019 issue, where she talks about being in denial about her fame, the importance of diversity in Hollywood and fighting for cultural values in our modern society.