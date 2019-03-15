Royal Family Sends Their Condolences to Victims of the New Zealand Mosque Shootings

The royal family has been to New Zealand several times. Kate and William had visited Christchurch during a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. The Duke of Cambridge also visited the city during solo trips to the region in 2011, before his and Kate's royal wedding, and in 2005.

Harry visited Christchurch in 2015. He and Meghan did not stop there during their trip to New Zealand this past fall, during their first joint royal tour.

New Zealand is part of the Commonwealth, an alliance of 53 member states that are mostly former territories of the British Empire. Queen Elizabeth II has led the Commonwealth for 66 years and last fall, named her son Prince Charles, William and Harry's father, as her successor.

The queen also issued a separate statement about the New Zealand mosque shootings via the Instagram of the Royal Family.

"I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today," she said. "Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives. I also pay tribute to the emergency services and volunteers who are providing support to those who have been injured. At this tragic time, my thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders. ELIZABETH R."

Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also expressed their condolences.

"Both my wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the most barbaric attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, which resulted in the cruel and tragic loss of so many people's lives," Charles said in a statement provided by Clarence House. "It is beyond all belief that so many should have been killed and injured at their place of worship and our most special and heartfelt sympathy goes out to all the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

"This appalling atrocity is an assault on all of us who cherish religious freedom, tolerance, compassion and community," the statement continued. "I know that the people of New Zealand will never allow hate and division to triumph over these things they hold dear. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families, the first responders, the people of Christchurch and all New Zealanders at this most heartbreaking of times."