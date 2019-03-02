Zayn Malik Confuses Fans With Gigi Hadid Love Tweet

What's going on between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

The on-again, off-again couple had stirred split speculation in recently months and a source told E! News in January that the 26-year-old singer and 24-year-old model "have been spending apart since early November." But on Saturday, Malik posted a rare personal tweet to Hadid, writing, "@GiGiHadid love you."

The post, which has been liked tens of thousands of times, has left many fans confused, given their history and recent rumors.

"R u hacked??" tweeted user @bradyna1996.

"Wait i thought zayn and gigi broke up wtf is happening then," tweeted user @louisasalarrie.

"Confused dot com," wrote user @zlorious.

Despite the curious tweet, Malik still does not follow Hadid on Instagram.

But the two have always been largely private about their relationship, especially Malik, who is notoriously private in general.

When asked about him and Hadid, he told GQ in July, "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

