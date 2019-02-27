Why Princess Eugenie's Nottingham Hospital Visit Was So Special

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 9:52 AM

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie visited Nottingham University Hospital QMC on Tuesday.

During the special trip to the hospital, the 28-year-old royal met with the team on the children's ward. Eugenie, who had surgery at the age of 12 to correct scoliosis, also met with patients who've undergone the same surgery.

One of the young patients she met with was Jayson Walker, who had spinal surgery last year. During the visit, which Eugenie documented on her Instagram Story, Jayson wore a surgeon's uniform.

According to the Nottingham Post, the uniform was sent to Jayson by his surgeon for his birthday.

"He loves his outfit and doesn't want to take it off," Jayson's mom, Kerry Walker, told the outlet.

BTS Moments From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

"It has been lovely meeting Princess Eugenie today; it is great to hear her story and is very inspirational for the children on the ward to meet her as she has had similar experiences as a child," she went on to share. "You just don't think it happens to other people other than your own flesh and blood. She is such a normal, down to earth person and it was good of her to visit Nottingham."

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

In October, youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto, for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The low back feature on the wedding dress was at the specific request of Eugenie, who proudly showed off her scars as she walked down the aisle alongside her dad.

