Princess Eugenie Proudly Shows Her Scars in Her Royal Wedding Dress

Princess Eugenie made one specific request for her royal wedding dress: to have it feature a low back.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto, for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday. When Eugenie arrived with her father at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, she stepped out of the car to reveal the gorgeous gown, which features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low back feature on the wedding dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie, who had surgery at the age of 12 to correct scoliosis.

Eugenie proudly showed off her scars as she walked down the aisle alongside her dad.