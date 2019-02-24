Queen and Adam Lambert Turn the 2019 Oscars Into an Electrifying Rock 'n' Roll Concert

No host? No problem!

The 2019 Oscars is officially off to the races, this time without an official emcee presiding over the annual ceremony. So since The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences typically relies on their hand-picked host to kick off the festivities, Sunday night's opening number was met with much anticipation.

And with Queen and Adam Lambertin the driver's seat, it did not disappoint! As the curtain rose inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the classic rock 'n' roll group (who has been fronted by the American Idol alum since 2011) brought attendees to their feet as they performed a medley of hits featured in Bohemian Rhapsody.

From "We Will Rock You" to "We Are the Champions," it's safe to say there's never been an Academy Awards opener quite as electrifying. And yes, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gagaand Glenn Close knew every word.

Rami Malek portrayed the late frontman Freddie Mercury in the critically-acclaimed film, which is nominated for five awards, including Best Picture.