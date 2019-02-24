Bradley Cooper Reveals the ''Most Humbling'' Aspect of Creating A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars

It's official: Bradley Cooper is far from the shallow now.

After a whirlwind awards season, the A Star Is Born actor and director have officially reached the finish line at the 2019 Oscars. Cooper caught up with E! News as he made his way inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening, where he and co-star Lady Gagawill take the stage to perform their Best Original Song-nominated track, "Shallow."

Bradley told E!'s Giuliana Rancic he's "pretty grateful" for the opportunity, adding, "It's pretty amazing."

So what did the A-lister learn from his first time (and certainly not the last) in the director's chair?

"Any time you put your whole heart into something, and you ask people to come along with you and watch them do it, too, it is very humbling. It is an experience that I will never forget," Cooper, who attend the Academy Awards alongside Irina Shayk and his mother, reflected.