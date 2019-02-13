Everything We Know About Anna and Elsa's Frozen 2 Adventure

We can't let our excitement for Frozen 2 go!

Earlier today, Disney dropped a big surprise by releasing a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel.

The two-minute clip features all of your favorite characters including Anna, Kristoff and of course the loyal snowman Olaf.

At the same time, so much about the movie remains top-secret with fans guessing about what could happen when it's released November 22 just in time for Thanksgiving.

So what exactly do we know about the sequel? We're so glad you asked! After some serious research, we compiled some key facts about the project. Let's dive in shall we?