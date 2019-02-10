Will Smith Makes His Official (and Very Blue) Debut as the Genie in Aladdin's New Trailer

You wanted blue? Oh, you got blue!

Disney just debuted the latest trailer for their highly anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin, and they finally granted your wish: your first full look at Will Smith in action as the Genie.

Sure, the brand-new trailer gives us some sneak peeks at the chemistry between Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, the newbies that are bringing everyone's favorite carpet-flying couple, Aladdin and Jasmine, to life, and a better look at the Cave of Wonders.

But let's be real: it's Will Smith that steals the spotlight in the trailer, showing up at the very end and making quite the impression.

"You really don't know who I am?!" he asks Aladdin, just after popping out of the lamp. "Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringin' a bell?"