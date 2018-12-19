Fans have been introduced to the whole new live-action world of Aladdin—and they're not so happy about it.

Entertainment Weekly published first-look photos of the upcoming Disney remake, due out in theaters in May, on Wednesday. In the snaps, fans of the 1992 animated classic get to see Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as everyone's favorite carpet-flying couple, Aladdin and Jasmine.

Topping off the trio, Will Smithappears in costume for the first time publicly as the beloved Genie. While their outfits are somewhat reminiscent of the characters' iconic looks, fans have a lot to say about the revamped ensembles.