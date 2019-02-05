Aw! Kate Middleton Brings a Family Photo to School Show-and-Tell

Kate Middleton brought one very special item to her visit to the Lavender Primary School in Enfield Town, England on Tuesday.

During a bit of show-and-tell, the Duchess of Cambridge presented students with a picture of her family. The photo featured Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It also appeared to be the same snapshot the royals used for their annual Christmas card this past year.

The exercise was part of an initiative for Children's Mental Health Week. Students were asked to bring in items that represented people or things that made them feel good. In addition to sharing her own item, Kate sat with the pupils and learned about their own treasures.