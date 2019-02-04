Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans and More to Present at the 2019 Oscars

The 2019 Oscars are just around the corner, and new details are starting to be revealed.

The Academy announced the first round of presenters for the big award show on Monday, and fans will certainly recognize the famous faces.

Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans, Tessa Thompson, Amandla Stenberg and Daniel Craig are just a few of the A-listers set to open the envelopes. Other presenters include Oscars winners, like Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron.

Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are also sure to bring the laughs once they take the stage. In addition, Constance Wu and Awkwafina are set to present, even though many feel like their film Crazy Rich Asians was completely snubbed.

In addition, The Academy revealed Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment. However, they're not the only ones set to perform. Jennifer Hudson will also take the stage and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will sing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. What's more, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns will be performed by a "surprise special guest."