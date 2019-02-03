People Apparently Preferred Spongebob to Maroon 5 During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

All hail Spongebob!

As Maroon 5 took the field at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday night fans were very excited about a possible Spongebob SquarePants appearance. Luckily, their dreams came true when the Nickelodeon cartoon character opened for Travis Scott!

He rocked out to "Sweet Victory," but it was so short that fans are a little bit upset by it. In fact, people on Twitter are making it known that they wish Spongebob was the headliner instead of Maroon 5, who also performed with with Scott and later Big Boi.

If you're a massive fan of the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea then you are not alone in craving more from the hilarious character.

One Twitter user even showed where fans' allegiances lied with a simple poll. For Spongebob he asked people to retweet his tweet and for Maroon 5 he asked them to like it. Spongebob won...by a landslide.