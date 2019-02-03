Bumble
by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 4:01 PM
Are you ready for some football?! What about some awesome football ads?
Today is the biggest day for football fans, because it's the 2019 Super Bowl, but it's an even bigger day for commercial lovers. It might sound crazy, but when the big game isn't taking place between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams there are hilarious, touching and memorable commercial breaks for fans to enjoy.
From Serena Williams for Bumble to Chance the Rapper teaming up with theBackstreet Boys for Doritos, this year's commercials are slaying the game.
We will continue to update this list throughout the big game, but for now, watch the best Super Bowl LIII commercials so far below:
Christina Applegate's M&Ms Ad: Have you ever wondered what the actress would be like as a mom? Well, some of our favorite M&Ms flavors found out the hard way that she doesn't like noise in the car!
Serena Williams' Bumble Ad: Bumble promoted their business plan, which focuses on women making the first move with the tennis star show fans why women taking charge in dating, work and sports is a badass move. "Women, the ball is in your court" the ad says and we feel that.
Jason Bateman's Hyundai Ad: Who knew Jason Bateman would be such a great bellman? Well, he is and he is also a great car commercial spokesman choice.
Chance the Rapper & Backstreet Boys' Doritos Ad: Dancing, rapping from Chance the Rapper, and the Backstreet Boys in their iconic all-white looks paired with spicy nacho cheese chips...what more could you want in a commercial?
Watch E! News Monday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. for the biggest highlights and OMG moments from the 2019 Super Bowl!
