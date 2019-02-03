It's safe to say the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show took a bit of a turn.

Maroon 5 took the stage during the halfway point of football's biggest game of the season. As if the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams facing off against each other wasn't enough of a star-studded and stressful game, the "Girls Like You" band paid homage to none other than SpongeBob SquarePants himself.

There were murmurs that the band would do some sort of tribute to the animated show about the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, but nothing was certain until today. In fact, over 1.2 million people signed a Change.org petition to have Maroon 5 perform the show's song "Sweet Victory," which was performed during a SpongeBob SquarePants episode in 2001 where SpongeBob gave the halftime show at a game that looked eerily like the Super Bowl.

Maroon 5 teased the SpongeBob appearance in a Jan. 13 tweet that documented some of their Super Bowl prep. Now we have all the proof we need.

We also have all the proof we need of Adam Levine's abs, but that comes later.