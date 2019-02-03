Chris Pratt Dishes on His and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding Plans

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 10:25 AM
Chris Pratt says he and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger plan to wed as early as this fall.
The 39-year-old actor made his comments on Saturday to reporters at the premiere of his latest film, The Lego Movie 2, in Westwood, Los Angeles. He said that he and Schwarzenegger, the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, were "maybe" thinking of a "fall, winter kind of thing" for their wedding, adding that they had "a lot to get done," according to People.
Pratt announced on Instagram last month that he and Schwarzenegger had gotten engaged, posting a photo of the two embracing, with her wearing a diamond engagement ring.
Last month, a source told E! News that Pratt and Schwarzenegger plan on having a big, traditional wedding and were thinking about tying the knot in Martha's Vineyard, which is a "special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up."
"Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants," the source said.
The two began dating last summer and have since been spotted together in public several times. They have spent time with each other's families, including Schwarzenegger's famous parents and Pratt's and ex-wife Anna Faris's 6-year-old son Jack.
Faris, who has also moved on with a new beau since her and Pratt's split, said on her podcast Unqualified last month that Pratt texted her about his and Schwarzenegger's engagement before he posted the news on social media.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
"I was like 'Ah! That's amazing,'" she said. "And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister.'"
"I knew that it was going to happen," she added. "I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other."
