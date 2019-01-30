Playing the Waiting Game: Inside Allison Mack's New Life as She Preps for Her Sex Trafficking Trial

To those in the know, it was clear she was unraveling.

Allison Mack's social media had always trended toward the uplifting, her page littered with quotes from the likes of Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison and the Dalai Lama, or this thought from Catholic Benedictine monk David Steindl-Rast: "I always say joy is the happiness that doesn't depend on what happens."

Her goal, as she shared in an unearthed YouTube video from 2013, was to spread that sense of optimism. "I want to be remembered for my joy. I want to be remembered for the way I impacted people. I want to be remembered as a woman who was honest and true and joyful."

But in the summer of 2017, entries on her blog read more like a cry for help. "Cold sweats. Constantly. The anxiety of being caught makes my heart thrum like a hummingbird," she wrote. "Someday I will be discovered. I will be found out!"

Scanning through her litany of posts, one woman she hired as a consultant shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "You could see her mind shattering over time."