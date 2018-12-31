Allison Mack's legal team used the Church of Scientology as part of its defense in her sex trafficking case.

The actress was arrested on April 20 in and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy in connection to the so-called self help organization NXIVM run by Keith Raniere. She was subsequently released on $5 million bond on April 24 and placed under house arrest at her parent's home in California. Mack reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Mack's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against her on Friday, Dec. 28. According to court documents obtained by E! News, her team is seeking to "dismiss the four counts brought against her because those charges lack specificity, fail to state a claim under the applicable statutes, and are unconstitutionally vague as applied to her alleged conduct."

In the court document, the former Smallville actress' attorneys cited various court cases to prove their points, including one involving the famed church.